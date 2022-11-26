SIU-Edwardsville hosts Mitchell and UMKC

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-5)
The Cougars are 1-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for UMKC.
Deejuan Pruitt is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 12.5 points for SIU-Edwardsville.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.