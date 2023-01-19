SIU-Edwardsville hosts Morehead State following Freeman's 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-5, 5-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -8.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Mark Freeman scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 91-86 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Cougars have gone 7-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is seventh in the OVC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 9.0.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.8 points. Damarco Minor is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Freeman is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

