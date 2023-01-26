SIU-Edwardsville visits Tennessee Tech following Harvey's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-7, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -1.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jayvis Harvey scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 84-77 overtime loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC scoring 72.1 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks seventh in the OVC scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 10.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Advertisement

Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article