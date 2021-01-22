John Best died Tuesday. The team wore special red jerseys during shoot-around that carried the elder Bests initials.
Mike Adewunmi had 18 points and eight rebounds for SIUE. (4-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Iziah James added six rebounds.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored a season-high 32 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers (2-10, 1-8), who have now lost four straight games. Yusuf Mohamed added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Green had a career-high five blocks.
