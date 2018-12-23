LAS VEGAS — Tyresse Williford tied a career high with 25 points and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Northern Colorado 82-72 on Sunday in the Las Vegas Classic.

David McFarland had 17 points, six rebounds and five steals for SIUE (3-8), which ended a five-game road losing streak. Christian Ellis and Brandon Jackson scored 11 points apiece as SIUE wrapped up a four-game, seven-day road trip.

SIUE led 38-35 at the break, but Northern Colorado rallied for a 58-49 lead with 13:03 to play. The Cougars went on top for good on a pair of Williford free throws for a 70-69 lead with 2:40 left and SIUE made 8 of 8 free throws in the final three minutes to seal it. The Cougars finished 20 of 27 from the stripe.

Jordan Davis, playing in his hometown, had 28 points in 28 minutes for the Bears (6-5), who have lost four straight games. Freshman Cole Bergan scored 10 of his season-high 14 points in the first half and Trent Harris had 11 points.

