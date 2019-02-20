Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-18, 4-10) vs. Tennessee State (8-18, 5-9)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State looks to extend Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s conference losing streak to five games. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last OVC win came against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 88-82 on Feb. 2. Tennessee State lost 84-65 on the road to Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, Kamar McKnight, Stokley Chaffee Jr. and Tripp Davis have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TYRESSE: Tyresse Williford has connected on 25.5 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 73.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 83.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Cougars have averaged 22.1 free throws per game, but that figure has slipped to 18.3 over their four-game losing streak.

