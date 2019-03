UCLA guard Lindsey Corsaro, left, and forward Michaela Onyenwere celebrate after a second-round game against Maryland in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament Monday, March 25, 2019, in College Park, Md. UCLA won 85-80. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 30 points, Japreece Dean added 22 and UCLA squeezed past No. 3 seed Maryland 85-80 Monday night to earn its fourth consecutive berth in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Dean, the smallest player on the court, sank two free throws with 25 seconds remaining to make it 83-79, and the Bruins held on to beat the Terrapins on their own court.

No. 6 seed UCLA (22-12) will next face second-seeded UConn (33-2) on Friday in the semifinal round of the Albany Region.

Maryland led 76-74 before UCLA’s Kennedy Burke grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back. Teammate Lindsey Corsaro followed with a three-point play with 3:34 left.

Brianna Fraser answered with a layup for the Terrapins to make it 79-78 with 3:16 remaining, and neither team scored again until Burke hit a jumper with 1:03 to go.

Kaila Charles led Maryland (29-5) with 23 points.

CHICAGO REGION

No. 1 NOTRE DAME 91, No. 9 MICHIGAN STATE 63

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and two teammates had double-doubles as Notre Dame ran away from Michigan State in the first half.

Jackie Young gave coach Muffet McGraw and the Purcell Pavilion crowd a scare when she fell hard to the floor just seconds before the end of the third quarter. She was ok and finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Irish, who are in the Sweet 16 for the 10th straight season. They will play No. 4-seed Texas A&M Saturday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Brianna Turner had 14 points and 11 rebounds in becoming Notre Dame’s all-time leading rebounder, passing All-American Ruth Riley from the 2001 NCAA champions.

For the second straight game, Sidney Cooks came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Jenna Allen closed her Michigan State (21-12) career with 12 points.

PORTLAND REGION

No. 6 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 75, No. 3 SYRACUSE 64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Madison Guebert scored 18 of her 20 points on 3-pointers, including two critical 3s in the fourth quarter, to lead South Dakota State to a win over Syracuse.

The victory sends the Jackrabbits (28-6) to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. They will face No. 2 Oregon on Friday in the regional semifinals in Portland, Oregon.

Guebert had 14 of her points in the second half. Myah Selland added 17 for South Dakota State, Macy Miller had 11, and Paiton Burckhard 10.

Tiana Mangakahia led Syracuse (25-9) with 18 points.

GREENSBORO REGION

No. 3 N.C. Sate 72, KENTUCKY 57

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kiara Leslie had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina State pulled away to beat Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Elissa Cunane added 13 points and 15 rebounds, DD Rogers had 11 points and 11 boards, and the third-seeded Wolfpack (28-5) dominated the glass while earning their second straight trip to the Sweet 16.

N.C. State — which had a 50-31 rebounding advantage — will play second-seeded Iowa (28-6) on Saturday in the semifinals of the Greensboro Region.

Freshman Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Maci Morris had 18 for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (25-8).

