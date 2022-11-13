Sixsmith scores 23 as Sacred Heart defeats Columbia 88-85

Nico Galette made a layup with 55 seconds left to put the Pioneers on top and after a Columbia turnover he scored inside off a feed from Joey Reilly with 15 seconds remaining. Blair Thompson missed a tying 3 with five seconds to play.

Sixsmith was 9 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (2-1). Reilly scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Galette recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).