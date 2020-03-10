Sjerven scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and the Coyotes’ first nine. South Dakota, only 4 of 11 from the field in the quarter, made 10 of 15 free throws but just 4 of 8 in the final minute.
South Dakota State, seeking its 12th NCAA berth, was 3 of 9 from the field and had five turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The rivals were meeting in the title game for the third year in a row and sixth time overall with South Dakota State (23-10) winning the previous five. Last season the Coyotes (30-2) became the first Summit team to earn an at-large bid.
South Dakota, which won the regular-season meetings by 35 and 10 points, trailed 32-27 at halftime for just its fourth deficit at intermission.
Tagyn Larson scored 16 points for the Jackrabbits and Rylie Cascio Jensen scored 13 points, hitting four 3-pointers, with eight rebounds and five assists.
South Dakota State made 6 of 9 3-pointers in the first half but just 2 of 8 in the second and was outscored by 11 at the foul line.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.