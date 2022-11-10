Sjolund leads Portland against Portland State after 20-point game

Portland State Vikings at Portland Pilots
Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Portland State Vikings after Kristian Sjolund scored 20 points in Portland’s 91-54 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.
Portland finished 19-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 14.2 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.
Portland State went 5-9 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Vikings averaged 9.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.