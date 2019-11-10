By Associated Press November 10, 2019 at 12:10 AM ESTBATON ROUGE, La. — Ladarius Skelton scored on a keeper early in the first quarter and Southern cruised to a 58-7 win over Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.Skelton’s touchdown pass to Hunter Register with 5:54 left in the first quarter gave Southern (6-4) a 21-0 lead.Virginia Lynchburg is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy