BATON ROUGE, La. — Ladarius Skelton scored on a keeper early in the first quarter and Southern cruised to a 58-7 win over Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Skelton’s touchdown pass to Hunter Register with 5:54 left in the first quarter gave Southern (6-4) a 21-0 lead.

Virginia Lynchburg is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD