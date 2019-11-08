The big news hit Friday morning that Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young is out for this game while the school investigates a possible NCAA rules violation related to a loan the player says he took from a family friend. Young’s absence isn’t expected to make much difference in a meeting of Big Ten teams heading in opposite directions. The Buckeyes haven’t seriously been challenged in their eight wins and need to sustain momentum before facing No. 5 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to finish the regular season. Maryland has won just once in the last seven games, losing last week to Michigan 38-7. Maryland gave Ohio State a scare late last season but likely isn’t in position to play that well against the charging Buckeyes this time.