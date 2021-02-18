Chico Carter Jr. had 21 points for the Racers (12-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. KJ Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tevin Brown had 11 points.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Racers on the season. Eastern Illinois defeated Murray State 74-68 on Jan. 7.
