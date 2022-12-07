Davidson defeats Western Carolina 72-64

DAVIDSON, N.C. — David Skogman scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Davidson over Western Carolina 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Skogman added six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-3). Desmond Watson also scored 17 points, finishing 8 of 11 from the floor. Sam Mennenga was 6 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.