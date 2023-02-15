Skunberg leads North Dakota State against UMKC after 30-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota State Bison (11-15, 8-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-16, 7-7 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Boden Skunberg scored 30 points in North Dakota State’s 78-70 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Kangaroos are 6-6 in home games. UMKC is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 8-6 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 17.8 points and two steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Nelson is averaging 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bison. Skunberg is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

