Slajchert has 19 in Penn's 90-69 victory against Brown

PHILADELPHIA — Clark Slajchert had 19 points in Pennsylvania’s 90-69 victory over Brown on Saturday night.

Slajchert had six rebounds for the Quakers (16-11, 8-4 Ivy League). Max Martz scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Nick Spinoso finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points. The Quakers picked up their seventh straight victory.