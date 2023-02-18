Slajchert has 19 in Penn's 90-69 victory against Brown

PHILADELPHIA — Clark Slajchert had 19 points in Pennsylvania’s 90-69 victory over Brown on Saturday night.
Paxson Wojcik led the Bears (13-12, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Kino Lilly Jr. added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Brown. Perry Cowan also recorded nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Pennsylvania hosts Dartmouth and Brown visits Columbia.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.