Slajchert leads Pennsylvania against Lafayette after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Lafayette Leopards after Clark Slajchert scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 92-58 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Leopards have gone 0-0 at home. Lafayette is 0-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Quakers are 1-3 on the road. Pennsylvania gives up 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jenkins is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Lafayette.

Slajchert is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 16 points. Jordan Dingle is averaging 19.8 points and 1.8 steals for Pennsylvania.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article