Slater's 19 lead Villanova past Saint Joseph's 71-64

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Brandon Slater scored 19 points as Villanova beat Saint Joseph’s 71-64 on Saturday night.
The Hawks (4-6) were led in scoring by Erik Reynolds II, who finished with 27 points and four assists. Lynn Greer III added 14 points and six assists for Saint Joseph’s (PA). Charlie Brown also had eight points.
Slater scored nine points in the first half and Villanova went into the break trailing 35-32.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.