Slawson and Furman host Appalachian State

Furman Paladins (4-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2)
The Paladins are 0-0 on the road. Furman ranks fifth in the SoCon with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Slawson averaging 5.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Appalachian State.
Mike Bothwell is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Furman.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.