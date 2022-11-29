Slawson and Furman host Appalachian State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (4-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -7; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman’s 102-74 victory over the Tusculum Pioneers. The Mountaineers are 3-2 in home games. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 80.6 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Paladins are 0-0 on the road. Furman ranks fifth in the SoCon with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Slawson averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Appalachian State.

Mike Bothwell is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Furman.

