Slawson and Furman host Chattanooga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (13-6, 4-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-8, 3-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -1.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Chattanooga Mocs after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman’s 88-80 overtime loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The Mocs have gone 7-2 in home games. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 8.0.

The Paladins are 4-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman leads the SoCon scoring 81.9 points per game while shooting 49.6%.

The Mocs and Paladins face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 21.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Advertisement

Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article