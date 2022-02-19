B.J. Mack had 17 points for the Terriers (16-12, 8-8), who missed their last five shots after tying the game at 65. Ryan Larson added 12 points but after his free throws made it a one-point game with 54 seconds left, Wofford missed two shots down the stretch. Max Klesmit had 11 points.
The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Terriers this season. Furman defeated Wofford 75-50 on Jan. 22.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com