Slawson scores 16 as Furman knocks off Wofford 80-67

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jalen Slawson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Furman to an 80-67 victory over Wofford on Saturday.
B.J. Mack finished with 17 points and eight rebounds to pace the Terriers (13-12, 5-7). Jackson Paveletzke added 14 points and five assists, while Amarri Tice scored 11.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Furman visits VMI, while Wofford hosts Western Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.