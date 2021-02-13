Xavier Cork had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (9-12, 2-10). Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Cory Hightower, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 11 points apiece..
The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Furman defeated Western Carolina 75-69 on Jan. 30.
