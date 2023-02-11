Slawson scores 17, Furman defeats Western Carolina 93-59

Slawson added eight rebounds for the Paladins (21-6, 12-2 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and had seven rebounds. Mike Bothwell shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Paladins picked up their eighth straight win.