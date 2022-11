Get the full experience. Choose your plan

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Vermont Catamounts after Quinn Slazinski scored 20 points in Iona’s 83-78 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

Iona finished 25-8 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 6.5 steals, 6.0 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.