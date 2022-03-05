Matt Balanc had 13 points for the Bobcats (12-16, 7-13), whose losing streak reached six games. Dezi Jones also scored 13 points. Jacob Rigoni had 11 points.
The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Iona defeated Quinnipiac 76-61 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com