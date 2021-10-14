The Gophers (3-2, 1-1) rank ninth in the conference in points per game and 12th in yards per game and must clear another hurdle with the loss of tailback Trey Potts to a serious, undisclosed injury for the remainder of the year that occurred on Oct. 3 late in a victory at Purdue. Potts was second in line to Mo Ibrahim, who is also done for the season after hurting his lower leg in the opener.