ETSU shot 53% overall and 52% from beyond the arc (13 of 25) in the first meeting between the schools since 2012. Georgia shot 48% overall and 41% from distance (14 of 34). The Buccaneers lead the all-time series 3-2. ETSU beat a Southeastern Conference team for the second time in three years and picked up its fourth win over a Power Five program in the last seven seasons.