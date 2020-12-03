Three of Arkansas’ five baskets to start the second half were from 3-point range, and the Razorbacks opened the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run for a 52-point lead.
Erynn Barnum added a career-high 17 points with eight rebounds, Dungee finished with 15 points and Marquesha Davis had 14 points for Arkansas.
Whitney Goins was the lone player for ULM (0-1) to reach double-figure scoring with 11 points. The Warhawks were 17-of-59 shooting (28.8%) and turned it over 18 times.
___
For more women’s basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.