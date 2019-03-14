No. 7 seed Central Arkansas (14-18, 9-10) vs. No. 3 seed Southeastern Louisiana (16-15, 12-6)

Southland Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas is set to take on Southeastern Louisiana in the quarterfinals of the Southland tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 9, when the Lions shot 44.4 percent from the field while limiting Central Arkansas’s shooters to just 34 percent on their way to a 75-67 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Moses Greenwood, Marlain Veal and Keith Charleston have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Jones has connected on 38.5 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-7 when they score 61 points or fewer and 14-11 when they exceed 61 points. The Lions are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 16-8 when holding opponents below 73.

WINNING WHEN: The Lions are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 9-15 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bears are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 8-18 when opponents exceed 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas is rated second among Southland teams with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

