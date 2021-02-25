WINLESS WHEN: The Demons are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 8-7 when they exceed 67 points. The Lions are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Demons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Northwestern State has an assist on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lions have averaged 25 free throws per game and 27.2 per game over their last five games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.