SAVVY SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Elvis Harvey Jr. and Andre Jones have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TY: Ty Brewer has connected on 34.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.1 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Colonels are 5-9 when scoring any fewer than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Nicholls State’s McClanahan has attempted 167 3-pointers and connected on 32.3 percent of them, and is 9 of 30 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.3 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. Southeastern Louisiana has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 330th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com