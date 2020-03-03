SQUAD LEADERS: Ty Brewer is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Lions. Pape Diop is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 26.4 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 68.5 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 10-8 when scoring at least 70.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Arkansas is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Bears are 4-19 when opponents score more than 69.
DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.