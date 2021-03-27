Before the end of the third, Sluka displayed his explosiveness when he took a shotgun snap, ran to his right, got stuffed at the line of scrimmage and then broke back to the left side of the field and sprinted down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown run and a 27-17 advantage.
Later, Sluka led a nine-play, 74-yard drive that ended when he threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker to seal it with 7:52 left.
Tim DeMorat threw for 440 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Rams and Dequece Carter caught 11 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.
It was Fordham’s (0-1, 0-1) first game since a 31-14 win over Bucknell on Nov. 23, 2019; a span of 488 days.
