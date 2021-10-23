Colgate (2-6, 1-1) was limited to 170 total yards and committed four turnovers. Senior Grant Breneman completed 3 of 9 passes for 38 yards with an interception and freshman Michael Brescia — who has seen his playing time increase as the season endured — was 2-of-7 passing for 21 yards and threw two interceptions.
Sluka was 7-of-12 passing for 62 yards with an interception and Marco Siderman, who shares time at quarterback, completed 7 of 11 for 42 yards for Holy Cross.
