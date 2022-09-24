Sluka's 4 TDs lead Holy Cross past Colgate 35-10

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Holy Cross to a 35-10 win over Colgate on Saturday to open Patriot League play, the 12th-straight league win for the three-time defending champions.
After Sluka’s first scoring run, the Raiders (1-3) scored 10-straight points, but in the final minute of the first half, Sluka hit Shorter for 22-yards for a 14-10 halftime lead.
Walter Reynolds picked off a Michael Brescia pass on the second play of the second half, and on the next play, Sluka found Shorter for a 29-yard score.
Colgate ran 70 plays for 250 yards to 57 plays for 271 for Holy Cross (4-0); however, the Raiders lost the turnover battle 3-0 and were stopped on three of four four-down attempts.
Brescia scored Colgate’s touchdown on a short run. He was sacked four times.
