Small scores 21, East Carolina defeats Coppin State 84-75

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Javon Small’s 21 points helped East Carolina defeat Coppin State 84-75 on Sunday.
Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, five assists and three steals. Nendah Tarke added 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for Coppin State. In addition, Justin Steers had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.
Small scored 10 points in the first half and East Carolina went into the break trailing 42-37. East Carolina outscored Coppin State by 14 points in the second half. Johnson led the way with 13 second-half points.
