Smalls' 17 lead American past Colgate 61-60

WASHINGTON — Colin Smalls’ 17 points helped American defeat Patriot League-leading Colgate 61-60 on Saturday night.
Oliver Lynch-Daniels finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Raiders (17-8, 11-1). Tucker Richardson added 12 points and six assists for Colgate. Keegan Records finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Raiders broke an 11-game winning streak with the loss.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.