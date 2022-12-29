Small's 19 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 80-64

Small shot 8 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (10-4). Le’Tre Darthard scored 15 points while going 5 of 14 (4 for 12 from distance). Justin Harmon was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight win.