Small's 19 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 80-64

OREM, Utah — Tahj Small scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Sam Houston 80-64 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.
Qua Grant finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bearkats (10-3). Jaden Ray added 13 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Donte Powers finished with 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech while Sam Houston visits New Mexico State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.