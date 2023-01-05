Smith and Colgate host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (8-6, 1-1 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot)
The Midshipmen are 1-1 against Patriot opponents. Navy leads the Patriot with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 2.4.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Smith is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Colgate.
Tyler Nelson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Deaver is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.
Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.