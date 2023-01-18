Smith and Denver host South Dakota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (11-9, 2-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-10, 3-3 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Tevin Smith scored 20 points in Denver’s 78-71 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks. The Coyotes are 5-3 in home games. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Damani Hayes paces the Coyotes with 7.3 boards.

The Pioneers are 2-5 in conference matchups. Denver is fifth in the Summit shooting 34.3% from downtown. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente leads the Pioneers shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Coyotes and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

