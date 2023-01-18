Smith and Denver host South Dakota

Denver Pioneers (11-9, 2-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-10, 3-3 Summit)
The Pioneers are 2-5 in conference matchups. Denver is fifth in the Summit shooting 34.3% from downtown. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente leads the Pioneers shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.
The Coyotes and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.
Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.