Smith and East Tennessee State host VMI

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-9, 1-0 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-9, 0-1 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the VMI Keydets after Justice Smith scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-71 victory against the Wofford Terriers. The Keydets have gone 5-0 in home games. VMI is fourth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Conway averaging 1.9.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 11.0.

The Keydets and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conway is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Deanthony Tipler averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan King is shooting 34.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

