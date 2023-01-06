Smith and NC State host Virginia Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NC State Wolf Pack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 1-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Terquavion Smith scored 24 points in NC State’s 84-60 victory against the Duke Blue Devils. The Hokies have gone 8-1 at home. Virginia Tech has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 2-3 against conference opponents. NC State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Smith is averaging 18.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

