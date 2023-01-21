Smith, Archer propel Radford past High Point 95-80

Smith shot 8 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (12-9, 6-2 Big South Conference). Archer totaled 18 points and 13 rebounds. Bryan Antoine hit two 3-pointers and scored 16.

RADFORD, Va. — DaQuan Smith scored 22 points, Justin Archer posted a double-double and Radford cruised to a 95-80 victory over High Point on Saturday.

The Panthers (10-10, 2-6) were led by Zach Austin with 26 points and two blocks. Emmanuel Izunabor pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Abdoulaye Thiam finished with 13 points and six assists.