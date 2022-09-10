Smith, Banks lead Richmond to 31-21 win over St. Francis

RICHMOND, Va. — Savon Smith had his first 100-yard rushing game, Aaron Banks sealed the win with a pick-6 and Richmond defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 31-21 on Saturday.
Smith carried 21 times for 123 yards for the Spiders (1-1). Udinski completed 29-of-38 passes for 248 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Sliwoski completed 11-of-18 passes for 148 yards for St. Francis (0-2). He had a touchdown and an interception. Makai Jackson caught eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
___
