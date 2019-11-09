Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (1-1) with 14 points.

Maryland committed 14 of its 17 turnovers in the first half, allowing Rhode Island to lead for more than 18 minutes. But Wiggins’ 3-pointer less than a minute before the break secured the Terps a 35-32 lead.

While the Rams briefly tied it early in the second half, Maryland controlled the final 20 minutes. Cowan scored nine points in a row for the Terps during one stretch, and his layup with 10:52 to go gave Maryland its first double-digit lead at 53-42. Rhode Island never got any closer.

Maryland improved to 4-1 all-time against the Rams, claiming the teams’ first meeting since 2015.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: The Rams were picked fourth in the Atlantic 10, and their first-half showing at Maryland suggests they could be a handful for anyone in their conference. The same is true of their ambitious nonconference schedule, which includes Alabama, Louisiana State, Providence and West Virginia.

Maryland: Turnovers have haunted the Terps in recent years, and the return of that problem after committing only eight in Tuesday’s season opener against Holy Cross is a concern. Expect that to be a focus in the coming week as Maryland goes seven days between games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a pair of victories in the season’s first week, Maryland is unlikely to drop when the next poll is released Monday.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: The Rams face their second consecutive power conference opponent Friday when they host Alabama.

Maryland: The Terps’ season-opening five-game homestand continues Nov. 16 against Oakland.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

