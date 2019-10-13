B.J. Taufalele returned an interception 22 yards to the Southern Utah 38 to set up the go-ahead touchdown. The Thunderbirds (1-6, 0-3 Big Sky Conference) were forced to punt on their next possession and Weber State answered with a seven-play, 53-yard drive capped by Adam Rodriguez’s 3-yard scoring run that made it 20-7 early in the fourth quarter. Marque Collin picked off a pass three plays later and Kris Jackson’s 1-yard TD run made it 26-7 after a failed attempt at a 2-point conversion with 9:56 to play.