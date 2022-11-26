Smith guides Georgia Tech to 80-61 win over North Alabama

ATLANTA — Deivon Smith led a balanced attack with 16 points and Georgia Tech breezed to an 80-61 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.
Smith had nine points, Kelly and Terry both scored eight and Georgia Tech took a comfortable 43-24 lead at halftime.
North Alabama (4-3), playing its fourth straight road game, shot 33% from the floor before intermission. The Lions missed 7 of 9 from 3-point range and both their free throws.
Bryson Dawkins scored a team-high 12 off the bench with five boards for North Alabama. Reserve Daniel Braster had 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds. KJ Johnson was the lone Lions starter to reach double figures, scoring 10.
The Yellow Jackets shot 60% overall (31 of 52) and made 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. North Alabama shot 42% from the floor, 22% from distance and 45% at the foul line (5 of 11).
It was the first match-up between the schools.
Georgia Tech ended a two-game skid after losing to Utah and Marquette at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
