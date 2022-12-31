Smith has 20 as Radford knocks off Presbyterian 69-51

RADFORD, Va. — DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford’s 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday.
Marquis Barnett finished with 12 points for the Blue Hose (5-10). Crosby James added 10 points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had seven points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Radford hosts South Carolina Upstate and Presbyterian visits Winthrop.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.