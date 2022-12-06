Smith, Joiner lead N.C. State past Coppin State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — Terquavion Smith scored 33 points, Jarkel Joiner added 29 and North Carolina State beat Coppin State 94-72 on Tuesday night in a game in which the Wolfpack led from the start. Joiner got the scoring started with a 3-pointer, Casey Morsell followed with another 3 and North Carolina State (8-2) established a 17-8 lead.

Coppin State (4-7) got within 19-13 on Isaiah Gross’ three-point play with 12:52 before halftime, but the Wolfpack exploded making six 3’s in six consecutive possessions and maintained safe distance for most of the remainder.

Smith started and ended the 3 parade with a four-point play for a 38-15 advantage with 10:04 before halftime. Smith went 4 for 4 from deep in a 90-second span, and Smith and Breon Pass each sank 3s.

The Wolfpack led 49-32 and remained up by double digits the entire second half.

Smith made six 3s and Joiner sank five, and North Carolina State shot 52.2%. Smith finished a point shy of tying his career-high 34.

Sam Sessoms scored 24 points for Coppin State, reserve Justin Steers 15 and Nendah Tarke 13.

N.C. State leads the series with Coppin State, 3-0. The Wolfpack and Eagles last met on Nov. 30, 2002 with N.C. State earning a 58-37 win.

The Wolfpack are 22-1 all-time against current members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

